Edward M. Danville Sr., 77, of Vernon, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.



He was born March 3, 1942, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Franklin and Mary (Foley) Danville. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother. He made friends wherever he went. He loved country music, especially Johnny Cash. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and was an avid Boston sports fan, including the Red Sox, Bruins, and Celtics as well as the Patriots. He served in the Navy on the U.S.S. Aucilla and the U.S.S. Vulcan during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was always drawn to the ocean and loved spending time at the shore. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working on cars. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Edward was a fighter, and fought Crohn's related liver cancer for years before succumbing.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon Danville; his two sons, Edward "Matt" Danville Jr. and his wife, Lisa, of Barkhamsted and Kenneth Danville and Anissa of Milford; his daughter, Wendy Moriarty, and her husband, Tim of Vernon; his brother, Paul Danville and his wife, Delores, of Oregon; his three sisters, Carolyn McNab of New Mexico, Eileen Danville of New York City, Jean Wiseman of New Jersey; his grandchildren, Justin and Kyle Danville, Logan and Austin Danville, and Liam, Siobhan, and Ashling Moriarty.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family in celebration of Edward's life from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066.



On Saturday, May 25, there will be services at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville, at 10 a.m. with a Mass starting at 11 a.m.



There will be a donation box at the celebration of life and at the church in lieu of flowers.



For online condolences, please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







