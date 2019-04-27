Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Markowski. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 (860)-668-0255 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Heritage Funeral Home 1240 Mountain Road West Suffield , CT 06093 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Church Suffield , CT View Map Burial Following Services St. Joseph Cemetery Suffield , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Markowski, 78, of West Suffield, beloved husband of Dorothy (Leschuck) Markowski passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Springfield on May 3, 1940, he was the son of the late Anthoni and Katarzyna (Nowak) Markowski. After high school Edward attended AIC Prince and worked as a machinist prior to owning and operating Markowski Farms. He enjoyed polka dancing, fishing, farm equipment auctions, long countryside drives and bus farm tours around the country. He could always be found driving around the farm overseeing the daily activity and working alongside his beloved family, especially at Christmas time driving his team of horses and encouraging passengers to sing Christmas carols along with him. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph Church, Suffield.



He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Dorothy; three sons , Edward Markowski and his companion, Laurie Ford, Robert Markowski, and Johnny Markowski and his companion, Lisa Gogulski; six grandchildren, Holly Marie Markowski, Max Wagner Markowski, Malynn Bobbie Markowski, Jordan Mullarkey, Hannah Marie Markowski, and Samantha Ann Markowski; two great-grandchildren, Paige and Morgan Nardacci; a sister, Wanda Bycenski of Suffield; a brother, Anthony Markowski and his wife, Lucy of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and two sisters-in-law, Victoria and Irene Markowski of Suffield; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a daughter, Donna Marie Markowski; and two brothers, Eugene and Stanley.



The funeral services will be on Monday, April 29, from the Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church, Suffield. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield.



Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, April 28, from 2 to 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396.



