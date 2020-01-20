Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Ed" Pigeon. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Rockville, the son of the late Henry and June (Dickens) Pigeon, he was raised in Rockville and lived most of his life in Ellington and just recently moved back to Rockville. Ed was a graduate of A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford, Class of 1984. He was a mechanic by trade, and he could fix or repair anything. Ed was a Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox fan and was an avid NASCAR follower. He was also involved in the Tri-Town Hockey Association. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.



In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Rhiannon Pelletier and her husband, Chad, of Vernon, Nicholas Pigeon of Vernon, and Emily Pigeon of Vernon; his granddaughter, Amelia Pelletier of Vernon; his sister, Beverly Crowley and her husband, Robert, of Tolland; and nieces and a nephew.



His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Vernon Youth Services Bureau, 9 Elm St., Vernon, CT 06066.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



Edward "Ed" Pigeon, 54, of Rockville, beloved husband of 25 years to Kelly J. (Robert) Pigeon, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.Born in Rockville, the son of the late Henry and June (Dickens) Pigeon, he was raised in Rockville and lived most of his life in Ellington and just recently moved back to Rockville. Ed was a graduate of A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford, Class of 1984. He was a mechanic by trade, and he could fix or repair anything. Ed was a Patriots, Bruins, and Red Sox fan and was an avid NASCAR follower. He was also involved in the Tri-Town Hockey Association. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children, Rhiannon Pelletier and her husband, Chad, of Vernon, Nicholas Pigeon of Vernon, and Emily Pigeon of Vernon; his granddaughter, Amelia Pelletier of Vernon; his sister, Beverly Crowley and her husband, Robert, of Tolland; and nieces and a nephew.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 7 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Vernon Youth Services Bureau, 9 Elm St., Vernon, CT 06066.For online condolences and guest book, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close