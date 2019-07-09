Edward R. LaJoie, Sr., 83, of Broad Brook, beloved husband of Virginia (Marrone) LaJoie, peacefully passed away at home Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Son of the late Edward and Doris (Cote) LaJoie, Edward was born in Enfield June 24, 1936. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Following his years of service, he enjoyed a long career at General Electric as an electronics technician. Edward was a sports enthusiast as a participant, a coach, and a devoted fan to his favorite teams. He was an avid golfer as a member of the Cedar Knob Men's Club. He was also a Little League coach for many years and an avid Yankees and UConn basketball fan.
In addition to his loving wife, Ed is survived by his children, Sue Ann Lennon and her husband, James, of Enfield, Edward LaJoie of Windsor Locks, and David LaJoie and his wife, Paula, of Somers; his grandchildren, Joshua LaJoie, Dylan Lennon, Nathan LaJoie, Tyler LaJoie, Michael LaJoie, and Ned LaJoie; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Michael LaJoie; and his sisters, Barbara Silvestri and Shirley Booth.
His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 12, at noon at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Patrick's King Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward's memory may be made to , 225 North Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 9 to July 13, 2019