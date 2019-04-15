Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward R. Melocowsky, 75, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 53 years to Judy (Weinstein) Melocowsky, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019.



Raised in Brooklyn, New York, Edward dedicated his early adult life by honorably serving his country in the Air Force. Following discharge, Edward established residence in Connecticut to invest in a better life for himself and his family. As a devoted patriarch, Edward committed his life to being a provider. Together with his wife Judy, he raised three sons, of whom he was extremely proud. Edward was an avid family man always encouraging gathering for holidays, meals together, and discussions around the table. His greatest passion was his cherished grandchildren. With the honored titles of Pop Pop and Grandpa, Edward participated in his grandchildren's lives through sporting events, concerts, special meals, and the famous annual birthday outings. This was his greatest joy. In addition to his family, Edward enjoyed debating politics and world events, and serving his congregation at Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue for numerous years.



In addition to his beloved wife Judy, he is survived by three sons, Paul Melocowsky and his wife, Stephanie, of Glastonbury, Steve Melocowsky and his wife, Wendy Lang, of Glastonbury, and Michael Melocowsky and his wife, Rachel Bluebond-Langner, of Manhattan, New York; 13 cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Kayley, Cali, Erin, Lauren, Evan, Mia, Matthew, Grace, Mahari, David, Caroline, and Alison; a sister, Bonnie Wells; two brothers-in-law, Victor Weinstein and his wife, Gail, and Sheldon Weinstein and his wife, Cindy; nieces and nephews, Renee, Baby Michael, Faryn, and Marissa; and former daughters-in-law, Melanie Daugherty and Nancy Melocowsky.



A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue, 20 Baker Lane, South Windsor. Burial with military honors will follow in the Temple Beth Hillel section of Beth Olam Cemetery.



Memorial donations in Edward's memory may be made to Temple Beth Hillel Synagogue.



