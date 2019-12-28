Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Robert Lehmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Robert Lehmann, 87, of East Hartford passed away Dec. 23, 2019.



Born in Hartford, in February 1932, he was the son of the late Ester Bond and Harold Edward Lehmann.



Edward was the beloved patriarch of his family, leaving behind his loving wife, Ivy Thrall Lehmann, with whom he was married 67 years; his two daughters and their husbands, Wendy and Charles F. Shaw, Althea and Donald Anderson, both of Florida; his two sons and their spouses, Wayne and Janice Lehmann of Florida and Prescott and Martine Lehmann of Connecticut. He also leaves his loving grandchildren, Brian, Matthew and Amy Shaw, John and Christine Trimmer, Lindsey Lehmann Rosen, Alison Lehmann Moreland, Katherine Lehmann, Joshua Lehmann; and 10 great-grandchildren.



His tenacity to learn started with dual diplomas from Howell Cheney Technical School and Manchester High School in 1951. He enlisted in the USAF, completing extensive training in aircraft mechanical jet fighter courses and became the lead instructor for Aircraft Mechanical Maintenance which led to his employment at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he retired after 32 years of service. Edward's ability to learn and instruct continued with his dedication to scouting. He earned many distinguished service awards including, Wood Badge Beads, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and the Silver Beaver Award. He led Scouts and Explorers through adventures including the trail to Eagle rank, rock climbing, white water canoeing and extreme hiking. His love for the outdoors began early with cherished family camping adventures. Ed was an avid gardener and beekeeper. He was always innovating, making things better than they were. Ed and his wife enjoyed years of Square Dancing, and exploring the world.



Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Hartford Hospital and the staff at the Manchester Manor.



Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the



www.woundedwarriorsproject.org







Edward Robert Lehmann, 87, of East Hartford passed away Dec. 23, 2019.Born in Hartford, in February 1932, he was the son of the late Ester Bond and Harold Edward Lehmann.Edward was the beloved patriarch of his family, leaving behind his loving wife, Ivy Thrall Lehmann, with whom he was married 67 years; his two daughters and their husbands, Wendy and Charles F. Shaw, Althea and Donald Anderson, both of Florida; his two sons and their spouses, Wayne and Janice Lehmann of Florida and Prescott and Martine Lehmann of Connecticut. He also leaves his loving grandchildren, Brian, Matthew and Amy Shaw, John and Christine Trimmer, Lindsey Lehmann Rosen, Alison Lehmann Moreland, Katherine Lehmann, Joshua Lehmann; and 10 great-grandchildren.His tenacity to learn started with dual diplomas from Howell Cheney Technical School and Manchester High School in 1951. He enlisted in the USAF, completing extensive training in aircraft mechanical jet fighter courses and became the lead instructor for Aircraft Mechanical Maintenance which led to his employment at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft where he retired after 32 years of service. Edward's ability to learn and instruct continued with his dedication to scouting. He earned many distinguished service awards including, Wood Badge Beads, Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor and the Silver Beaver Award. He led Scouts and Explorers through adventures including the trail to Eagle rank, rock climbing, white water canoeing and extreme hiking. His love for the outdoors began early with cherished family camping adventures. Ed was an avid gardener and beekeeper. He was always innovating, making things better than they were. Ed and his wife enjoyed years of Square Dancing, and exploring the world.Special thanks to the Palliative Care Team at Hartford Hospital and the staff at the Manchester Manor.Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions may be made to the Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close