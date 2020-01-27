Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward S. Toper. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. James Church 896 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward S. Toper, 88, of Manchester, husband of Janet (Berry) Toper, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.



Born in East Hartford to the late Edward S. and Katherine (Hyziak) Toper, he was a graduate of East Hartford High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and had retired as a metal inspector for Magnaflux Corp. Ed was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed playing cards, traveling, doing crosswords, collecting various items, and was proud to have served in military honor guards for his fellow veterans, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Catherine Toper Van Roten and her husband, Thomas, and Denise Toper Harris and her husband, Kevin; his grandchildren, Patrick Harris (Elizabeth), Thomas Van Roten, Daniel J. Harris (Jennifer), Gregory Van Roten, Michael Van Roten, and Peter Harris; and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, and Amelia Harris. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Elaine Charizione and brother-in-law Leo Charizione; his brother-in-law Joseph W. Berry and his companion, Jackie Monteiro; and his nieces and nephews, Janet C. Choutka (Robert), Lisa C. Incaudo (Daniel), Rick Toper (Lynn), Ken Toper, Diane Berry, and Kevin Berry. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Toper, and his niece, Cindi Charizione.



Ed's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his caregiver Cindy Kabel for her compassionate care in the last several years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial with military honors in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of arrangements.



The family request no flowers, and that memorial contributions be made to either, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Edward S. Toper, 88, of Manchester, husband of Janet (Berry) Toper, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.Born in East Hartford to the late Edward S. and Katherine (Hyziak) Toper, he was a graduate of East Hartford High School, served in the U.S. Air Force and had retired as a metal inspector for Magnaflux Corp. Ed was an avid golfer and bowler, enjoyed playing cards, traveling, doing crosswords, collecting various items, and was proud to have served in military honor guards for his fellow veterans, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Catherine Toper Van Roten and her husband, Thomas, and Denise Toper Harris and her husband, Kevin; his grandchildren, Patrick Harris (Elizabeth), Thomas Van Roten, Daniel J. Harris (Jennifer), Gregory Van Roten, Michael Van Roten, and Peter Harris; and his great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, and Amelia Harris. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Elaine Charizione and brother-in-law Leo Charizione; his brother-in-law Joseph W. Berry and his companion, Jackie Monteiro; and his nieces and nephews, Janet C. Choutka (Robert), Lisa C. Incaudo (Daniel), Rick Toper (Lynn), Ken Toper, Diane Berry, and Kevin Berry. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Toper, and his niece, Cindi Charizione.Ed's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to his caregiver Cindy Kabel for her compassionate care in the last several years.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial with military honors in St. James Cemetery, Manchester.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of arrangements.The family request no flowers, and that memorial contributions be made to either, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the , 516 Carew St. Springfield, MA 01104.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.