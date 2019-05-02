Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Swain Jr., husband of the late Shirley (Sullivan) Swain, passed away and went to be with the Lord at the age of 90.



He was born in Manchester in 1928, son of the late Edward Sr. and Mary "Ruby" (Morrow) Swain, and was a lifelong resident. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947 aboard the submarine USS Sennet as well as the submarine tender USS Orion. Ed was an active member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene since 1958, where he served several years on the church board as well as former Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club for several years. Ed was a realtor for over 40 years. He was employed by D.W. Fish Realty and previously by the William Belfiore Agency.



He is survived by his sons, Edward III and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Keith and his wife, Kelly, of Wilmington, Delaware; his grandson, Scott, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and his sister, Pat Zatkowski of Manchester; as well as church family. In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was predeceased by his grandson, Mark Swain; and his sister, Greta Haugh.



Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m.



Funeral services will be Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 218 Main St., Manchester. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Christian School.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Edward Swain Jr., husband of the late Shirley (Sullivan) Swain, passed away and went to be with the Lord at the age of 90.He was born in Manchester in 1928, son of the late Edward Sr. and Mary "Ruby" (Morrow) Swain, and was a lifelong resident. Ed served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1947 aboard the submarine USS Sennet as well as the submarine tender USS Orion. Ed was an active member of the Manchester Church of the Nazarene since 1958, where he served several years on the church board as well as former Sunday School Superintendent. He was a member of the Manchester Country Club for several years. Ed was a realtor for over 40 years. He was employed by D.W. Fish Realty and previously by the William Belfiore Agency.He is survived by his sons, Edward III and his wife, Susan, of Manchester, Keith and his wife, Kelly, of Wilmington, Delaware; his grandson, Scott, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and his sister, Pat Zatkowski of Manchester; as well as church family. In addition to his wife and parents, Ed was predeceased by his grandson, Mark Swain; and his sister, Greta Haugh.Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, May 5, from 2 to 5 p.m.Funeral services will be Monday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Church of the Nazarene, 218 Main St., Manchester. Burial with military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Christian School.To leave an online condolence please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from May 2 to May 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close