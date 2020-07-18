1/
Edward Timbrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Timbrell, Jan. 13, 1931, to March 23, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, with burial at East Cemetery, Manchester, to follow. Due to COVID-19, the services are private, but the family would like to welcome all who wish to attend to do so remotely, via the following link

https://client.tribucast.com/

tcid/54028505

A celebration of Edward's life will be held at a later date. For more service information or to view the obituary, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 18 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved