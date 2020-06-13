Edwin L. Evans, known by Ed to all, formally of Tolland, passed away on June 4, 2020, at the age of 95.Ed was predeceased by his parents Helen (Angosky) and Emil (Emanovsky) Evans; loving wife Ingeborg (Schiffler); brother Richard; mother and father in-law Elisabeth and Hans Schiffler; sister and brother in-law Hildegard and Kurt Dargatz; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by his three wonderful daughters, Karin Cole, Bonnie Lake (Edward), Heidi Bernardi (David). Ed was "Poppy" to his adoring grandchildren, Heather (Austin) Avery, Jennifer Cole, Evan and Kierstyn Lake, Hannah, Alec and Noah Bernardi. Ed held a special place in his heart for his dear nieces, Ursula Lauper, Elke Sgarlata (Patrick), Wanda Skinner (Marc), Lisa Evans; nephews, Richard and Brian Evans; as well as his sisters-in law, Lori Kleef (Ronald) and Florence Evans.Born Sept. 8, 1924, in Astoria, New York, during the Great Depression, he learned to be self-sufficient, independent and saved things that might have a future use. Ed and his brother had many escapades as children, riding their bicycles everywhere, going to the movies, dabbling in photography, roller-skating across the brand new Whitestone Bridge when it opened in 1939 and attending the very influential World's Fair in Flushing New York where Ed was inspired by exhibits of the future of technology. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the USS Alaska in the Pacific Theater, having steered the ship through the Panama Canal and was first on-board to learn the war was over (as having semaphore duty) even before the captain. Upon his return stateside, Ed attended the University of Connecticut for engineering, he then worked at Republic on Long Island to be near his widowed mother. As a young man, Rockaway, Montauk, Fire Island and the Great Bays were his summertime playground. Boating, fishing, (champion) water-skiing, skin diving, and biking were the basis for many adventures. Wintertime was for snow skiing and Ed would travel to Northern New England and Canada for weekend trips with friends. On a fateful winter day while ice skating at Rockefeller Center, Ed met the love of his life, Ingeborg, whom he married. Ed moved to Connecticut taking a manufacturing engineering position at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford, and lived in Tolland to raise their new family together. Their new home kept Ed busy with projects, a true DIYer, creating decks, pool yard, stone walls, vegetable garden, fruit trees, caring for his chickens and bee keeping. Ed, Inge and the family would often spend weekends on the Long Island sound with Nana, or the Catskills at Oma and Opa's vacation resort. Ed's passion for skiing and skating continued and he and Inge passed that love to their three daughters, nieces and grandchildren. In winter, Ed would build a skating rink in the front yard (complete with record player and lights), and take the family on ski trips all over New England. Ed (Inge and Bonnie) also served as a member of the Ski Patrol team at Mohawk Mountain for many years. Once Ed retired, he and Inge traveled in their RV all over the USA, visiting family and friends along the way. In support for his wife, Ed took up Tai Chi with Master Malee Khow at her school in Manchester. He won many gold medals in the senior division, competing and winning locally and internationally, and shared his love of the art form by teaching at area senior centers. Ed had maintained good health into his 90s and was able to share his amazing life stories, wisdom and life lessons with all. Ed has given all that knew him the precious gift of kindness, humor and happiness, reminding us to live each day to the fullest, keeping the mind and body active, always striving to learn new things, and appreciating all for who they are. We are all so fortunate for having had such an amazing, humble man in our lives.A celebration of his life will be held in September, pending COVID-19, date to be announced.Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, Tolland, has been entrusted with Edwin's Care. For online condolences, please visit