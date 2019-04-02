Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Laurence Johnson. View Sign

Edwin Laurence Johnson, 88, longtime resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest after a long and courageous battle with his health Sunday, March 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband to Coleen (Wise) Johnson for 68 years.



Edwin was born in Hartford, the son to the late Edwin and Irene (Sieklucki) O'Brien. Along with his mother and stepfather, Clarence Johnson, he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Ludwik and Leokadia Sieklucki. He was a member of the Enfield Police Department for 26 years, most notably as an auto theft investigator, and retired with the rank of Sergeant. Following his retirement, he worked for five years for the DMV before beginning his second career at Leveille's Auto Recycling where he made many special friends. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and for 60 years he was a faithful parishioner of St. Adalbert Church. Edwin loved cars and was an avid gardener, however, his greatest joy in life came from spending time with his beloved family. Edwin will be remembered as a kind and honest individual, who was a role model to many.



In addition to his beloved wife, Coleen, he is survived by his children, Laurence Johnson of East Windsor, Daniel Johnson of Enfield, Robert Johnson and his wife, Carrie, of St. Albans, Vermont, Mary Thomas and her husband, David, of Somers, Theresa Lombardo and her husband, Robert, of Bonita Springs, Florida, and Thomas Johnson of San Francisco, California; three sisters, Jane Johnson, Kathleen Blair, and Caroline O'Brien; eight grandchildren, Kelly Williams, Erick Johnson, Kyle Johnson, Samuel Thomas and his wife, Catherine, Roger Johnson, Andrew Thomas, Ellen Johnson, and Robert Lombardo; five great-grandchildren, Daetrin, Drew, Caedessey, Matthew, and Nicholas; and cherished nieces and nephews. Edwin was predeceased by two sons, James and William Johnson; two brothers, George and David Johnson; and a sister, L. Diana Oleksiw.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Thursday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Burial will be private.



Donations in memory of Edwin may be made to Enfield Loaves and Fishes, 28 Prospect St., Enfield, CT 06082.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of their friends and family for their kindness and support during Edwin's battle with his illnesses.



