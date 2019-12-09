Eileen B. (Boyle) Welch (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT
06066-3226
(860)-875-5490
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
Blessed Sacrament
Rockville, CT
Obituary
Eileen B. (Boyle) Welch, 93, of Tolland, beloved wife of D. Ken Welch, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

She was born Aug. 1, 1926, in Cumberland, Rhode Island, to the late John and Janette (Druesne) Boyle. Eileen retired from the Tolland school system as a paraprofessional. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Rockville, and being a simple woman she loved the comfort of family.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: her daughter, Linda Sieber of Windsor; and her sons, David Welch and his wife, LiHui, of Japan and Jeffrey Welch of Somers; her granddaughters, Heather Katuzney and Bethany Weaver; five great-grandchildren; and her cousin, Patricia Doyle, who was much like a sister to her.

Relatives and friends may join the family on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church (Blessed Sacrament), Rockville. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Rockville.

For online condolences please visit

pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 9 to Dec. 13, 2019
