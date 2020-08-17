1/1
Eileen (Morsey) Colletti
Eileen (Morsey) Colletti, 74, of Manchester, passed away at her home on Aug. 10, 2020.

Born Feb. 26, 1946, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Stella (Bartok) Morsey. She was predeceased too early in life by her loving husband, Joseph Colletti. Later in life she enjoyed time with her recently deceased companion, Lloyd Folsom Sr.

Eileen grew up on the family farm in Willington until elementary school when they sold the farm and moved to Manchester. She attended Nathan Hale, Bennett and Manchester High School, graduating in 1964. She also attended UConn. Eileen was an educator for the Manchester Board of Education, spending her career in the middle schools split between Bennett and Illing Junior High. Her focus and passion was working with alternative and special education students. She strived to get the very best she could out of each and every one of her students, many of whom would come back to see her to thank her years later. After retiring she began a second career at the Hartford Public Library where she truly enjoyed her work in the research and preservation of information.

Eileen leaves behind two loving sons and their families, James Colletti and his wife, MaryBeth, of Hebron, and Kevin Colletti and his wife, Kara, of South Glastonbury; grandchildren Joseph, Dylan, Cameron, and Olivia; as well as a great-grandson, Jaxsen. She is also survived by her brother, David Morsey of Manchester, and her sister, Karen Reed, and her husband, Tom, of Sayner, Wisconsin.

She will be dearly missed by her many relatives and friends who will remember her for always bringing life to all the gatherings she attended. It is that life she brought that will live on through the memories of her. You always knew where you stood with her (good or bad) and that was part of what made her great.

We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen's name to Emanuel Lutheran Church

www.emanuelmanchester.org

or to the charity of your choice in her name. She was very passionate and giving so she would have liked that.

Services will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, with a graveside celebration at noon at East Cemetery in Manchester. Due to Covid-19, you may also join them via a live stream. At a later and safer date, we will celebrate her life properly the way she deserves. For online condolences and to view the service, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
12:00 PM
East Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all I’m so sorry for your loss
Darcy Bean
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Jim and Kevin. I’m sending you and your families prayers to help you through this difficult time. I think about you and our days when we were together many years ago through Boy Scouts and as children the same age as my boys Dave and Bob Dickson Together it helped during that tough time also. Eileen was a person to love ❤ always. May the Lord be with you now and forever. Lanie Turner
Lanie Turner
Friend
August 16, 2020
Dear Jim and Kevin,
My prayers continue for strength, comfort and peace for you and your families. I have so many fond memories of all of your family, not just your Mom.
Maude Carpenter
Maude Carpenter
Friend
August 15, 2020
Eileen, remember what Mommy wrote when Granny passed away? “Those we love, never go away. They walk beside us, every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, still ever dear. “ Love you dearly my sister my forever friend.
Karen Reed
Sister
August 15, 2020
Eileen was a good friend. Unfortunately we did not see each other often, but when we did it was always a fun reunion. My sympathy to Eileen’s family. Susan Hayes
Susan Hayes
Classmate
