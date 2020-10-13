Eileen (Muldoon) Flannelly, 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late William G. Flannelly, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Jessup, Pennsylvania, she graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Olyphant, Pennsylvania and married Bill, her high school sweetheart and the love her life, in 1955. She was employed by International Correspondence Schools in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and then at The Aetna upon moving to Hartford. In 1958, she moved to South Windsor and remained there the rest of her life. She was a devout Catholic, very active in her church (St. Francis of Assisi) for 60 years. Her many activities included singing in the choir, coordinating the prayer line, leading a Renew Group, and serving as a lector. She also had a lovely voice and was a member of the South Windsor Community Chorus for many years, an activity that brought her great joy. She was a very devoted mother who spent much time, energy, and selfless love in the raising of her two children, most notably in the care of her developmentally disabled son, and was also a fun and loving grandmother who delighted in her grandchildren. Her generosity knew no bounds. She seldom did anything for herself but was always anxious to help anyone she knew, in whatever way she could, on a moment's notice.
In addition to her husband, Eileen was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Bernadette Koch; and two brothers, Francis and Leo Muldoon. Eileen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Robert DeSesa of Manchester; a son, Shawn of Wauchula, Florida; four grandchildren, Dr. Christopher DeSesa and wife, Jackie, of West Hartford, Diane Oakes and husband, Joseph, of Wallingford, Sharon DeSesa and fiance, Conrad Kolasa, of Santa Monica, California, and Marilyn Jones and husband, Kevin, of Jamestown, Rhode Island. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Matthew and Blake DeSesa; Payton, Brooklin, and Landon Oakes; many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Sheila Muldoon of Atlanta, Georgia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor, followed by burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.
John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Holy Family Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Road, West Hartford, CT, 06107, or the Alzheimer's Association
P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
For condolences online please visitwww.tierneyfuneralhome.com