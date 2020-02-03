Eileen M. "Lori" (LeBlanc) Szczechowicz, 78, of Agawam, Massachusetts, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.
She was a woman of faith who always lit up the room when she came in. Our loving memories of our mother are simple: a hardworking, passionate figure of strength who never waned in her love or support of her family and who soldiered on, even when times were tough.
Lori was predeceased by her husband, Robert Szczechowicz, and their son, Roy. She is survived by her daughters, Terry Ragion and her husband, Mike, and Gina Toce; six grandchildren, Courtney Brice, Michael Ragion and his wife, Carrie, David Ragion and his wife, Jasmine, Nicholas Ragion and his wife, Mallory, Matthew Toce, and Brittany Toce; and seven great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kylie, Sydney, Ayla, Lennon, Sunnie, and Ruby.
Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
