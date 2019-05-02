Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eileen (Clark) Rowe. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary

Eileen (Clark) Rowe, 68, of Grovetown, Georgia and formerly of South Windsor, beloved wife of over 40 years to Gregory J. Rowe, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 25, 2019.



Born in Rockville, the daughter of Edward Clark of Union and the late Carrie Rose (Vesely) Clark, she grew up in Vernon and lived in South Windsor for over 30 years before moving to Georgia seven years ago. Eileen was a graduate of Rockville High School and she earned her undergraduate degree from Southern Connecticut State University in 1972. She was a former member of the Wapping Community Church in South Windsor. She enjoyed cooking, singing in the choir, and was an avid bowler. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.



In addition to her husband, and her father, Eileen is survived by her son, Steven G. Rowe and his wife, Tiffany, of Grovetown; her step-granddaughter, Lana Hooks of Grovetown; two brothers, James Clark and his wife, Rande, of Ashford, and Lawrence Clark and his wife, Cindy, of North Kingston, Rhode Island; her sister, Sally Jones and her husband, Gary, of The Villages, Florida; her sister-in-law, Karen Clark of The Villages; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her brother, Edward Clark.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m. at Valley Falls Cemetery, Valley Falls Road, Vernon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the , 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410.



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



