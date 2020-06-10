Elaine B. Zachary, 86, entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2020, at her residence, Stonebrook Village in Windsor Locks.
The daughter of Lillian (Trombley) and Frank Cashen, was born May 6, 1934, in Hartford and raised by her loving single mother. At age 18, she met her wonderful husband, Raymond Zachary, who was serving in the Navy. When planning their wedding, Raymond received his papers for deployment so they moved to Hawaii where they got married and lived for two years. They moved to Hartford in 1954 and then to Enfield in 1958 where they raised their beautiful family. Their 67 years of marriage was full of love, dancing, and family memories.
Elaine's most important role in life was raising her five children and then her greatest gift came later when she was blessed with 14 adoring grandchildren. Nothing was more important to her than her family and friends!
Elaine was the life of the party; she loved socializing and traveling. Elaine and her husband loved vacationing on Cape Cod; they purchased their summer home on Campground Road, in North Eastham in 1976. Some of the Zachary family's best memories were there - spending time with her and Ray on their porch, walking to The Landing and on the flats of the beach. And of course everyone couldn't wait for her delicious pancakes in the morning and her pasta dinners at night before the crazy card games would begin. Elaine was like the unofficial mayor of Campground Beach, her family was always amazed how many people would walk over to say hi to Mrs. Z.
After raising her children she waitressed for many years at Stella's Restaurant in Enfield and CJ's Restaurant in Rocky Hill. She was also a volunteer in the Mentor Program in the Enfield School System, where she mentored a young girl from first grade through high school. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond J. Zachary, who recently passed on May 3. She leaves her loving children, Lynn Z. and husband, Paul Roy, of Enfield and their children, Jeffrey and Chelsea; son, Mark R. and wife, Sandy Zachary, of Somers and Mark's children, Jennifer, Taylor, and Madison; son, Scott R. and wife, Rosemarie Zachary, of Somers, and their children, Morgan, Troy and Nick; and daughter, Kim R. and husband, Tim Lawlor, of Rocky Hill, and their children, Renee, Brooke, and Heather. She was predeceased by a son, Keith R. Zachary, in 2010 and she is survived by Keith's children, Sarah, Jack, and Alex. She also has three adoring great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nathan, and Luca. She leaves her dear sister, Carol Johns of Rocky Hill; sister-in-law, Suzanne Taulbee of Alameda, California; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant son, Jack; and two special brothers-in-law, Christie Johns and Jack Zachary.
The family wants to thank the staff at Stonebrook Village for their kindness and exceptional care they gave their mom and dad.
Donations in memory of Raymond and Elaine, can be made to Alzheimer's Association, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 or
http://act.alz.org/goto/RayElaineZachary
The burial is at the family's convenience.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.