She was born on Jan. 22, 1942, to the late Jessie May Pritchard (Blowers) in Hartford, After 21 years of service at Travelers, she retired and relocated to Lunenburg, Vermont, to care for her mother and aunt, Wilma Reynolds. In 2006, she moved back to her home state of Connecticut. During her lifetime, she was a caregiver to her family and friends, especially to her niece Gail MacDonald. She took great pleasure spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda loved family gatherings, traveling, spending time outdoors, music and the beach.



She was predeceased by her siblings, Norman Pritchard, Anita Kearnes, Fannie Hall, Rosemary Perkins, Roger Pritchard and Gail Pritchard. Brenda is survived by her four daughters and sons-in- law, Angela and Michael McCartney of Manchester, Gina and Joe Rataic of Manchester, Gloria and Paul Petros of Columbia, Maryland, and Lori and Paul Philyaw of Haymarket, Virginia. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ashley, Joshua, Sarah, Tyler, John, Anthony, Mikaela, Kylie; and her great-granddaughter Harper. Brenda is also survived by her sister, Virginia Linsley of Boston; Barry Pritchard and his wife, Beth of Ellisville, Missouri; Leonard Pritchard and his wife, Jenny of Manchester; and Malcolm Pritchard and his wife, Mary of Plainfield; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center, East Hartford, and Masonicare Hospice for their kind, compassionate care and support of Brenda.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Elks Lodge, 30 Bissell St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m.



Burial is private.



Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online



https://www.alz.org/



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



