Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536

Elaine (Gordon) Bugbee, 87, of Tolland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.



Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late Alfred and Beatrice (Banks) Gordon, she was a lifelong resident of Tolland. She was a graduate of Rockville High School and was a member of Union Congregational Church in Rockville. She was the tax collector in Tolland from 1965 to 1969. Prior to her retirement in 1998, Elaine was the Tolland town clerk for 27 years. After her retirement, she worked in the Tolland Probate Court. Elaine was a former member of the Connecticut Town Clerk's Association, past secretary and member of the Connecticut Tax Collectors' Association, past vice chairman of the Tolland Republican Town Committee, a past member of the Board of Directors of the Tolland High School Scholarship Fund, and past vice president and member of the Tolland Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.



She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Flanagan and her husband, Barry, of Columbia, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Tammy Smith, Dawn, Christopher, and Gregory Flanagan; and five great-grandchildren.



Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Thursday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service beginning at noon at the Ladd-Turkington and Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road, (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in South Cemetery in Tolland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019

