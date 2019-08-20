Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine R. (Jemiolo) Mammano. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St Adalbert's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine R. (Jemiolo) Mammano "Baba," 76, of Suffield, a devoted and loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully from this life Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at St. Francis Hospital.



Elaine was born in 1942 in Springfield, daughter to the late Frank and Mary (Gniady) Jemiolo. She was a 1961 graduate of Enfield High School. Elaine lived in Enfield with her family until 1987 when they moved to Suffield. She worked at Hamilton Standard and Pratt & Whitney as a Secretary until she married to make a home for her family.



In her later years, she was a part time employee of Southern Auto Auction, where she looked forward and enjoyed the friendship of the ladies with whom she worked. Elaine was a very passionate shopper and always wanted to look her best. She also looked forward to and loved the annual vacations she and her husband took in the early years to the Cape and later to Maine, where she would love to sit and listen to the ocean waves roll in. Elaine was a communicant of St Adalbert Church.



Elaine leaves behind her loving and grateful husband of 47 shared years, Vincent A. Mammano; her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Stephen V. and Kelli M. Mammano of Enfield. Baba is endearingly remembered by her beautiful and "pride and joy" grandchildren, Kristina and Anthony Mammano. She also leaves her brother, Robert Jemiolo and his wife, Marcia, of Agawam, Massachusetts; a nephew, Michael Jemiolo and wife, Candace; and a niece, Kathleen Davis and husband, Rob.



The family would like to express their appreciation to all the nurses who cared for her during her last couple weeks, especially the 8-1 patient floor oncology unit at St. Francis.



Elaine's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield.



Her funeral Mass will be Friday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. from the chapel to St. Adalbert's Church for a Mass at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Elaine to St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., 2nd Floor, Hartford, CT 06105, for the benefit of 8-1 patient floor.







