Eleanor D. Emhoff, 87, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Lawrence M. Emhoff, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Attilio and Oliva (Fontanella) DalPian. Eleanor was a parishioner of St. Edward Church, and enjoyed dominos, quilting, and her sewing club.
She is survived by her two daughters, Ann DiCioccio and her husband, John, and Mary Smith and her husband, Walter; three grandchildren, Amy Cote and her husband, Tyler, Sarah Dillon and her husband, Ryan, and Kevin Smith and his wife, Kelly; two great-grandchildren, Nora Cote and Seamus Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Nelson DalPian.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date. Burial will be in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Evergreen Health Care Center for all of their care and comfort while Eleanor was a resident there.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 27 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020