Eleanor F. "Pete" (Maker) Schreiber, 91, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Warren E. Schreiber, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, with her loving daughter by her side.Eleanor was born on Feb. 5, 1929, in Somerville, Massachusetts one of two children of the late Stanley Maker and Marion (Rose) Cenerazzo. She attended local boarding schools and was a graduate of LaSalle Junior College in Auburndale, Massachusetts. Prior to her retirement, Eleanor was employed for several years as a secretary for various companies in the Vernon area. She was a longtime member of Rockville United Methodist Church. Eleanor was an outgoing, caring, thoughtful person with a sense of humor. She loved hanging clothes on the clothesline, going for walks and talking to people along the way. She would talk to anybody and within minutes would basically know their life story. She was known to send out greeting cards for just about anything you could think of. She would often bake brownies or cakes to give to others to cheer them up or to show gratitude. She also was a fierce advocate for her son Billy and always made sure he was properly taken care of and would bring him home from his group home on weekends whenever she could. She adored her two granddaughters and made many unforgettable memories with them. She and Warren loved to dance and would go to the Army Navy Club, VFW or anywhere there was big band music playing. They both also loved to travel and went all over the world.Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Laurie McCrewell and her husband, Kevin of Willington, and Warren Schreiber and his wife, Genevieve of Belchertown, Massachusetts; her two loving granddaughters Aimee Kravitz and her husband, Seth, and Brooke Ryscavage and her husband, Justin; three great-grandchildren, Shane, Freya and Eleanor (her namesake); and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her former husband William R. McLellan, Jr.; her son William R. McLellan III; her son-in-law Brian Cyr; her brother Kenneth Maker; and her stepfather Walter Cenerazzo.Funeral services and burial in Grove Hill Cemetery are private. There are no calling hours.Memorial contributions may be made to Rockville United Methodist Church.