Eleanor Irene Russell
1923 - 2020
Eleanor Irene Russell, 97, of Manchester, wife of the late Horace E. Russell Sr., for 54 years, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on Jan. 30, 1923, to the late John and Irene Crockett.

Eleanor worked for First National Stores for 30 years, was a commissioner of housing, and belonged to the Silk Town Red Hats. She also enjoyed playing cards and dominoes.

She is survived by her sons, Horace E. Russell Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Manchester, and Michael Russell, of North Carolina; her daughter, Kathleen Chapell, of Florida; daughter-in-law, Mary, of Coventry; 14 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Eleanor is predeceased by her son, Kenneth Russell and her son-in-law, Bill Chapell.

Eleanor's family would like to thank all the nurses and aides for all the love and care that Eleanor received at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center.

A private graveside service will be held at East Cemetery in Manchester at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial guestbook, please visit

www.holmeswatkins.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
