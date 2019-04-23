Guest Book View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Stafford, daughter of the late Edward L. and Magdalen (Chernushek) Roberts. Eleanor was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball, and enjoyed bluegrass music and butterflies. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Eleanor is survived by her two children, William Leffingwell and his wife, Marguerite, and Fawn Sevcik and her husband, John; daughter-in-law, Colleen Leffingwell; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Louis Roberts and his wife, Deborah, and Roland Roberts and his wife, Sheila; two sisters, Carol Scranton and her husband, William, and Jane Denault and her husband, Richard; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Raymond Leffingwell.



A calling hour will be held Thursday, April 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to take place at 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Memorial donations may be made to the Union Volunteer Fire Department, 1049 Buckley Highway, Union, CT 06076.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com



