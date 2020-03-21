Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor (Rutkowski) Luce. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor (Rutkowski) Luce, 85, of Vernon, the wife of Robert N. Luce, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.



Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella Rutkowski and had lived in Vernon for most of her life.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Raymond Rutkowski, and his wife, Estelle, of Jupiter, Florida; her children, Daniel Luce, and his wife, Maryrose, of Vernon, Kenneth Luce, and his wife, Loreen, of Manchester, Ronald Luce and Jane Tessier, of East Hartford, David Luce and his wife, Robin, of Ellington, Thomas Luce and his wife, Melisa, of Ellington, Marcia Luce and Glenn Safranek of Manchester; her nephew, Robert Rutkowski, whom she raised as her own son, who referred to Eleanor as mom, and his wife, Angie . of Manomet, Massachusetts; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was previously deceased by her daughter, Patricia Luce, and grandson, Thomas J. Luce Jr.



Eleanor was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. She enjoyed roller-skating and met her husband of 65 wonderful years. She was married at the age of 18 and started her family while also starting her own business, where she became a professional cake artist. Eleanor was known by the public as the cake lady. Cakes that tasted as good as they looked! By her family she was known as the monarch. She relished her cake business, family gatherings, going on cruises with her husband other family members and friends. The two of them traveled the world together going on 50-plus cruises. She loved country music and spending time at the casino - the two of them looked forward to driving to the casino so they could sing country music the whole way there. She was passionate about her yard and loved her flower gardens and houseplants.



A special thank you to her daughter, Marcia, and granddaughter, Jeannette Luce, for being an instrumental part of health care.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral service will occur at a later date to be determined by the family. In life she made incredible creations with her cakes that enriched so many of our life celebrations - when able we will announce her calling hours and service information to celebrate her life appropriately.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.



For online condolences, to share a picture of her cakes, or share a story please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Eleanor (Rutkowski) Luce, 85, of Vernon, the wife of Robert N. Luce, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late William and Stella Rutkowski and had lived in Vernon for most of her life.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Raymond Rutkowski, and his wife, Estelle, of Jupiter, Florida; her children, Daniel Luce, and his wife, Maryrose, of Vernon, Kenneth Luce, and his wife, Loreen, of Manchester, Ronald Luce and Jane Tessier, of East Hartford, David Luce and his wife, Robin, of Ellington, Thomas Luce and his wife, Melisa, of Ellington, Marcia Luce and Glenn Safranek of Manchester; her nephew, Robert Rutkowski, whom she raised as her own son, who referred to Eleanor as mom, and his wife, Angie . of Manomet, Massachusetts; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was previously deceased by her daughter, Patricia Luce, and grandson, Thomas J. Luce Jr.Eleanor was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. She enjoyed roller-skating and met her husband of 65 wonderful years. She was married at the age of 18 and started her family while also starting her own business, where she became a professional cake artist. Eleanor was known by the public as the cake lady. Cakes that tasted as good as they looked! By her family she was known as the monarch. She relished her cake business, family gatherings, going on cruises with her husband other family members and friends. The two of them traveled the world together going on 50-plus cruises. She loved country music and spending time at the casino - the two of them looked forward to driving to the casino so they could sing country music the whole way there. She was passionate about her yard and loved her flower gardens and houseplants.A special thank you to her daughter, Marcia, and granddaughter, Jeannette Luce, for being an instrumental part of health care.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral service will occur at a later date to be determined by the family. In life she made incredible creations with her cakes that enriched so many of our life celebrations - when able we will announce her calling hours and service information to celebrate her life appropriately.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.For online condolences, to share a picture of her cakes, or share a story please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 21 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close