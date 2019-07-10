Eleanor Violet Desso

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Violet Desso.
Service Information
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT
06071
(860)-749-8413
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Eleanor Violet Desso, 83, of Somers, beloved wife of Rufus D. Desso Jr. for 63 years, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare.

Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Madeline (Merrill) Palmer. Eleanor was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Springfield, class of '53. Formerly of Melbourne, Florida and Stafford Springs, she resided in Somers for over 30 years. She co-owned and operated the Ice Cream Depot with her husband for eight years in Stafford Springs out of the old train station.

Besides her husband, Eleanor is survived by a brother, Donald Palmer Jr. and his wife, Pat, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; a sister, Joan Stowe and her husband, Paul, of Dover, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Richard and Scot Desso.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. Somers. Committal will be private.

Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.

To leave online condolences, please visit

www.somersfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 10 to July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.