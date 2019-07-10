Eleanor Violet Desso, 83, of Somers, beloved wife of Rufus D. Desso Jr. for 63 years, entered into eternal rest Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Evergreen Healthcare.
Born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Madeline (Merrill) Palmer. Eleanor was a graduate of the High School of Commerce in Springfield, class of '53. Formerly of Melbourne, Florida and Stafford Springs, she resided in Somers for over 30 years. She co-owned and operated the Ice Cream Depot with her husband for eight years in Stafford Springs out of the old train station.
Besides her husband, Eleanor is survived by a brother, Donald Palmer Jr. and his wife, Pat, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; a sister, Joan Stowe and her husband, Paul, of Dover, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons, Richard and Scot Desso.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St. Somers. Committal will be private.
Donations in Eleanor's memory may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 10 to July 14, 2019