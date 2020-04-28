Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor "Ellie" Ziegler. View Sign Service Information Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home 37 Gardner Street East Windsor , CT 06088 (860)-623-4292 Funeral Bassinger & Dowd Funeral East Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor "Ellie" Ziegler (née Harris), 77, of Broad Brook, passed away after a long illness, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family.



Ellie was born in Hartford to Frank and Bernice Harris. She attended Bulkeley High School, where a friend introduced her to the love of her life, Albert "Mel" Ziegler, in 1960. They married in 1961, started a family and began their long life together. A devoted wife and mother, you could always expect to see her at her children's sporting, musical, theatrical events, graduation ceremonies, and any other family related occasion. She was the strength, heart, and soul of the family. She was a confidant, mentor, cheerleader and friend to the husband and children that she worshipped. A devoted Catholic, she was a member of St. Catherine Parish in Broad Brook. She and Al were longtime members of the Enfield Minutemen. Together they traveled, near and far, reenacting their love for American history.



She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Albert "Mel" Ziegler; her three children and their spouses, Bree (Bernice) and Shawn Smith of Maine, Al and Becky Ziegler of Ashford, and Lisa Graziano and fiancée, Matt Rocco, of Ellington; five grandchildren, Rachel Ziegler, Zachary Ziegler, Nicholas Costas, Aubrie Costas, and Vinnie Graziano; and one great-granddaughter, Hannah Ziegler.



A private funeral will be held on Thursday, April 30, at Bassinger & Dowd Funeral home in East Windsor. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined.



Donations can be made in her name to the Lymphedema Association of America, 411 Lafayette St., New York, New York, 10003, (800) 541-3259.



