Elfie (Seelenbinder) Duffy, 95, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Suffield House.
Born in New York City, daughter of the late Ernest and Lisel (Klungler) Seelenbinder, she lived in Windsor Locks, Enfield, and Broad Brook before moving to the Suffield House a few years ago. Elfie retired from State of Connecticut as a Laboratory Medical Technologist Supervisor, retiring in 1976. She enjoyed playing the organ and singing. She sang with the Enfield Choralea, the Goldtones, the East Windsor Senior Citizens singing group, and was a member of the First Congregational Church of East Windsor where she sang in its choir. Elfie loved spending time with her family, doing her arts and crafts, knitting, and traveling with her late friend, Carol Bielecki. She also enjoyed reading and swimming.
Her first husband, Joseph Calanni, died in 1965 and her second husband, Francis Duffy, died in 1983. She leaves a son and his partner, Chuck J. Calanni and Katherine Leary of Aliso Viejo, California; a daughter and her husband, Christine and Charles Miller of East Windsor; two grandchildren, Catherine Sebastiao and her husband, Nathan, of Suffield, Leslie Conly of Texas; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Mary-Elfy.
The burial will be at convenience of the family and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020