Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holmes Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Teresa of Calcutta- St. Bridget Church 80 Main St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elfriede "Ellen" Varca, 89, of Bolton (previously of Andover), wife to the late Elton Ursin and John Varca, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.



Ellen was born in Mannheim, Germany, daughter to the late Hermann and Maria Katharina (Mueller) Franz. Ellen grew up in Germany. During the end of World War II, she worked for the American Red Cross where she met her first husband, Elton, an American GI. Ellen moved to the United States, married Elton and raised their family in Andover. During that time Ellen worked at area restaurants including Cavey's of Manchester and Fiano's of Bolton where she established many treasured friendships. After Elton's passing, she married John and acquired an additional family and became involved in the family farm on Route 85 in Bolton. Family was a cornerstone in her life, her love for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren never went unnoticed. Ellen also enjoyed traveling, appreciated world history, and enjoyed gardening.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Ellen's caregiver, Ms. Reta, for her care and support throughout the last two difficult years.



Ellen is survived by her three children, Kathryn Cioffi and her husband, Raymond, of Cromwell, Virginia Hunter, and Laure Ursin, both of Andover; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ursin of East Hartford; stepdaughter, Paula Varca and step-daughter-in-law, Nancy Varca of Bolton; six grandchildren, Marc Ursin and his wife, Joni, of Manchester, Matthew Ursin of Portland, Oregon, McKenzie Monaco and her husband, Michael, of Glastonbury, Erin VanGuilder and her husband, Jason, of Elverson, Pennsylvania, Sarah Cioffi of Boston, Massachusetts, and Maria Doiron and her husband, Tyler, of Pine Bush, New York; five step-grandchildren, Michelle Marcil, Torin Bull, Jeremy Bull, John Varca III, and Gabby Varca; eight great-grandchildren, Griffin, Cassidy, Giselle, Axel, Kaydence, Addyson, Camden, and Colt; along with a brother, Wolfgang Kuenzler and his wife, Paula, of Tolland; and two sisters, Lilo Jernigan of Laurel Springs, New Jersey and Hannelore Welch of Manchester. In addition to her husbands and parents, Ellen was predeceased by her son, Thomas Ursin; and her stepson, John Varca Jr.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.



To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Elfriede "Ellen" Varca, 89, of Bolton (previously of Andover), wife to the late Elton Ursin and John Varca, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, at home, with her family by her side.Ellen was born in Mannheim, Germany, daughter to the late Hermann and Maria Katharina (Mueller) Franz. Ellen grew up in Germany. During the end of World War II, she worked for the American Red Cross where she met her first husband, Elton, an American GI. Ellen moved to the United States, married Elton and raised their family in Andover. During that time Ellen worked at area restaurants including Cavey's of Manchester and Fiano's of Bolton where she established many treasured friendships. After Elton's passing, she married John and acquired an additional family and became involved in the family farm on Route 85 in Bolton. Family was a cornerstone in her life, her love for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren never went unnoticed. Ellen also enjoyed traveling, appreciated world history, and enjoyed gardening.The family would like to express their gratitude to Ellen's caregiver, Ms. Reta, for her care and support throughout the last two difficult years.Ellen is survived by her three children, Kathryn Cioffi and her husband, Raymond, of Cromwell, Virginia Hunter, and Laure Ursin, both of Andover; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ursin of East Hartford; stepdaughter, Paula Varca and step-daughter-in-law, Nancy Varca of Bolton; six grandchildren, Marc Ursin and his wife, Joni, of Manchester, Matthew Ursin of Portland, Oregon, McKenzie Monaco and her husband, Michael, of Glastonbury, Erin VanGuilder and her husband, Jason, of Elverson, Pennsylvania, Sarah Cioffi of Boston, Massachusetts, and Maria Doiron and her husband, Tyler, of Pine Bush, New York; five step-grandchildren, Michelle Marcil, Torin Bull, Jeremy Bull, John Varca III, and Gabby Varca; eight great-grandchildren, Griffin, Cassidy, Giselle, Axel, Kaydence, Addyson, Camden, and Colt; along with a brother, Wolfgang Kuenzler and his wife, Paula, of Tolland; and two sisters, Lilo Jernigan of Laurel Springs, New Jersey and Hannelore Welch of Manchester. In addition to her husbands and parents, Ellen was predeceased by her son, Thomas Ursin; and her stepson, John Varca Jr.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery, Rockville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to the of CT, 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108.To leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 8 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close