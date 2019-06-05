Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Episcopal Church 41 Park St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eli Benson Tambling Jr., 91, of Manchester, peacefully passed away in his sleep in the comfort of his own home with his wife, Carol, by his side Friday, May 31, 2019.



He was the oldest son of Eli Benson Tambling Sr. and Rose (L'Heureux) Tambling. He was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Marlborough, Massachusetts. The family later moved to Union, where Eli attended elementary school in a one-room schoolhouse. One teacher taught Grades 1 through 6. A potbelly stove heated the room in winter. He attended Farmington High School and in the fall of 1944 he went to the school principal to tell him that he was joining the Navy. His father refused to sign for him to join the Marines but did agree to signing for him to join the Navy. The school gave him one final exam at that time, which he passed, and he joined the Navy Nov. 21, 1944. His mother accepted his high school diploma for him the following spring.



He attended Navy boot camp in Samson, New York, and then went to Newport, Rhode Island, where he was assigned to the USS Columbus. He was assigned to a 5 inch 38 caliber gun as a sight setter. He voluntarily left the USS Columbus to become a fireman aboard the USS Astoria. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in July 1946 as a Fireman Second Class.



In 1948 he enlisted in the Marine Corps and attended boot camp in Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. He was assigned to the USS Little Rock and then the USS Salem. He was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps as a Sergeant Feb. 29, 1952. He received the following ribbons: The American Theatre, the Asiatic Pacific, the Victory Medal, and the China Service Medal. He married his first wife, Pauline Elizabeth Leverett, Jan. 28, 1950. They had eight children together. She died in 1996.



After military discharge he worked at the Underwood Typewriter in Hartford and at Canteen Vending Co. before joining the Manchester Police Department Oct. 14, 1957. He served the Town of Manchester proudly until his retirement as a Sergeant Jan. 1, 1986. He married his second wife, Carol Eve McAdams, April 21, 2001. He loved working outside doing landscaping. Roses were his specialty and his pride and joy. He also loved fishing, watching football and basketball games, and he was a loyal Red Sox fan. He also enjoyed playing his bagpipes.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Pauline; his oldest son, Richard; and his son, Stephen; as well as his brother, Alfred.



He leaves behind his loving wife Carol; his son, Michael; his daughter, Jody Taylor and her partner, Bryan Kent; his daughter, Leslie McCormack and her husband, John; his son, Matthew and his wife, Wendy; his son, Andrew and his wife, Sara; and his daughter, Melissa; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert and his wife, Annie, in Hermon, Maine; and his brother, Richard and his wife, Eleanor, in Boxborough, Massachusetts.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, June 9, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 41 Park St., Manchester. Burial with military honors will be in East Cemetery, Manchester, at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , the Manchester Police Athletic League, or to St. Mary's Episcopal Church Memorial Fund.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







