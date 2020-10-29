1/1
Eli Kozlovich Jr.
Eli Kozlovich Jr., 59, of West Hollywood, California, formerly of Enfield, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020.

Eli graduated from Enrico Fermi High School in 1980. Eli followed in his father's footsteps and trained to become a farrier. He relocated to California and established a successful business in the greater Los Angeles area. Eli created a life of rich friendships in California and was loved not only by his family, friends, and long-standing customers, but their horses, as well. Eli enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful succulent garden. He also enjoyed playing tourist in his city when family visited.

Eli is survived by his mother, Stana; his sister Stana Kozlovich Wheeler and her husband, John, of Sunderland, Massachusetts; his nephew, Richard Eli Wheeler and niece/goddaughter, Stana Marie; a stepdaughter, Samantha Kennedy and her husband, Fred Rivera, of Miramar, Florida. Eli is also survived by the sweetest canine companion, Roxie, who is acclimating to rural life and New England weather. Eli was predeceased by his father, Eli Kozlovich Sr., in 2012.




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2020.
