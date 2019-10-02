Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elinor F. Halsted. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Elinor F. Halsted, 94, of Manchester, the wife of the late Raymond G. Halsted Jr., died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at her home.



Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Eugene B. and Adelaide (Washburn) Files and had lived in Manchester and Bolton for most of her life. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph High School, West Hartford, and Colby Sawyer College, New Hampshire. Elinor had retired as a medical secretary for local physicians. An avid gardener, she was a longtime member of the Manchester Garden Club. She was also a longtime member of the Bolton Congregational Church and previously the Center Congregational Church in Manchester, and an active member of the Bolton Senior Center. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time with her family at their home in Cotuit, Massachusetts.



She is survived by her sons, Robert Halsted and his wife, Lynn, of Santa Barbara, California, Rev. Stephen Halsted and his wife, Marcy, of Cary, North Carolina, Raymond Halsted III and his wife, Mary Jane, of Windsor, and Eugene Halsted and his wife, Susan, of Cotuit; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband to whom she was married for 58 years, Raymond Halsted Jr.; and her sister, Susan Files.



Funeral service will be private.



Burial will occur in Cotuit at the convenience of the family.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester, has care of the arrangements.



