Elisabeth Liesel Kiehlmeier McCann (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT
06082
(860)-745-3115
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish
64 Pearl St.
Obituary
Elisabeth Liesel Kiehlmeier McCann, 93, formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Liesel was born in Germany, Jan. 14, 1926, the daughter of the late Ludwig and Katharina Lutz Engel.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Herman in 1988, and her second husband, Edward McCann in 2005.

At her request, there are no calling hours.

A funeral mass will be held Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond of Peñafort Parish, 64 Pearl St., with burial to follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield, CT 06082.

Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
