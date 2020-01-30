|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Elizabeth A. Clark "Betty," 90, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late George Clark passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born Dec. 3, 1929, in Hartford, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Powers) Curtin, Betty was born in East Hartford and raised in East Hartford and South Windsor. She married George in April of 1953 and together they raised their family in South Windsor. She was a stay-at-home mom and involved in all aspects of her children's school activities. She was active in community clubs. Betty returned to work in 1974 and was employed by Travelers Insurance for 20 years before retiring. She enjoyed sewing, traveling, crafts, UConn men's basketball, Notre Dame football, and Triple Crown horse racing, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Her life revolved around family gatherings. She looked forward to dinners at Henry's, birthday celebrations, and holiday gatherings. Her favorite times of the years were in July when she spent two weeks at Point O Woods in Old Lyme creating memories with her children and grandchildren. No one will ever forget her chocolate chip and sugar cookies!
Betty is survived by her devoted children, James Clark of East Windsor, Robert Clark and his wife, Susan, of Denver, Colorado, Mary Marchant and her husband, Tom, of Glastonbury, John Clark and Wanda Baez of West Hartford; two sisters, Mary Ellen Curtin of South Windsor, and Catherine Connor and her husband, Terry, of Beaufort, South Carolina. Betty's true calling was that of being a grandmother. She leaves her grateful grandchildren, Candace, Colleen, and Casey Clark, Brian, Michael, and Sam Clark, Sarah Brandolini and her husband, Kevin, Nick and Hannah Marchant, Justin and Rebecca Clark; and many nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be in Center Cemetery, South Windsor.
Donations in her memory may be made to Glastonbury Special Olympics, c/o Tina Yenkner, 65 Spellman Point Road, East Hampton, CT 06424.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2020
