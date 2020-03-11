Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Staples) Gualtieri. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Staples) Gualtieri, 87, left this world to join loved ones in the next on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Johnson-Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her daughters.



Born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Anna (Cormier) Staples and a graduate of Fitchburg High School. She lived in Enfield for over 50 years. Betty was a retired school bus driver for Smyth Bus Co., driving for Enfield Public Schools. She also worked at JC Penney in Enfield, where she was a favorite of coworkers and customers. She loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching the Animal Planet and QVC, and especially loved her cats. She was a communicant of St. Martha Church.



She was predeceased by her former husband, Louis T. Gualtieri, in 1989. She leaves four daughters, Lisa A. and her husband, Richard Eaton, of Enfield, Donna L. and her husband, Michael Dell'Arco, of Suffield, Amy E. Gualtieri of Enfield, Anna M. Neild of Somers and John Neild of Windsor Locks; four grandchildren, Marissa Gualtieri, her boyfriend, Ryan Blackwood, Paul Gaudet and his girlfriend, Michele Mazurek, Andrew Neild and his partner, James MacGovern, Jack Neild; and a great-granddaughter, Amelia Elizabeth Blackwood. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved grandpets; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and too many honorary daughters and sons to name.



Betty spent her last week surrounded by love, much laughter, and wonderful stories from people whose lives she touched. Her family expresses their deepest gratitude to the staff of Johnson Memorial Hospital, who took excellent care of her right up until the very end, and looked after her family as well. Betty was all about love and we ask that you continue her legacy by being kind and loving to people and animals.



In lieu of flowers, Betty requested that memorial donations be made to the Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA. 70177, or visit



www.vrcpitbull.com



Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass on Saturday, March 14, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martha Church, 214 Brainard Road, Enfield. Betty also requested that nobody wear primarily black, since she loved bright colors. The burial will be private.



Calling hours are Friday, March 13, at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, from 4 to 7 p.m.







