Elizabeth "Betti" A. (Mielnikiewicz) Lamb passed away Aug. 7, 2019, in Houlton, Maine, at the age of 72 of lung cancer. She was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Springfield to Victoria Julia and Francis Matthew Mielnikiewicz.



She is survived by her beloved sister, Victoria E., who called her faithfully every day, and her husband, Rodney H. Bungard of Enfield; and her three children, Lorraine A. King of Enfield, who passed away six hours after her mom of breast cancer, Georgina M. Steiger of Enfield, and Joann F. Therrien of Smyrna Mills, Maine. Her legacy lives on in her 10 grandchildren as follows from oldest to youngest: Jonathan Lincoln, Matthew Lincoln, Christopher Therrien, Samantha Therrien, Amanda Therrien, Adam Steiger, Donna Steiger, PJ Therrian, Melissa Steiger, and John Therrien; along with 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way; several nieces and nephews; as well as her lifelong cousin and best friend, Janet Street (Franceski); and two best friends, Louise Butcher of Island Falls, Maine, and Karen Nasuta of Broad Brook.



She held several jobs throughout her life as a long-term resident of Enfield. She worked for Standard Structural Steel Co., drove cars for Dollar Rental, and was manager of Chevelean Restaurant in Enfield. She enjoyed making sun catchers and giving them away, decorating for every holiday, spending time with her grandchildren, and collecting lamb items.



A special thank you to Dr. Jennifer Cavalari and Dr. Older of Houlton Regional Hospital in Houlton and all of the staff.



