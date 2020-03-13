Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" McDermott, 79, of Manchester, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, surrounded by her family at St. Francis Hospital.
Born in Hartford, the daughter of the late John J. and Eileen (Kelly) McDermott, she was a longtime resident of Manchester. Elizabeth's biological mother died when she was 3 years old, her "Mom" growing up was Katherine Duggan.
Betty Ann is survived by her children and their families, Eileen K. Carroll of Manchester; Patrick Carroll and his wife, Jamie, of Manchester, their children, Brandon Farr and wife, AnnMarie, their daughter, Eleanor Rose, and Zachary Carroll; Theresa Hill and her husband, William, of Manchester, their children, Shannon, Melissa, and Julia Hill; and Colleen Drummond and her husband, Marcel Michaud, of South Windsor, and children, Killian Drummond and Olibhia Michaud. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Staunton of Niantic; and numerous loving nieces and nephews; and special friends, Patricia Moody and the Resto Family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield.
Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, on Sunday, March 15, from 3 to 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation at
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
or to the Office of Television and Radio (Catholic Mass), 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, ST 06712-1052.
