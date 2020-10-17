Elizabeth "Betsy" Burns, 78, of East Windsor quietly passed on Oct. 7, 2020.



Betsy was born Sept. 4, 1942, in Winsted, daughter of the late Dorothy Hartnett (Burns) and David G Bernstein. Betsy lived and worked in East Windsor, and helped so many members of the community in her time. As director of human services for East Windsor, serving on the Police Commission, the board of Nutmeg Senior Rides, and countless roles in town, Betsy found a way to speak and act for everyone around her. She was a friend and mentor to everyone she met. Her daughter, Dorothy, writes "When it came to Mom helping anyone, she did it wholeheartedly and always gave it her all. Even when she was sick, she had a smile on her face. I was lucky enough to go home with her when I was 12, she also raised Jennifer, who turned out great, and my brother, David, who helped to the end. God has taken her and put her on a pedestal where she belongs."



Betsy is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Grabinsky of Colorado; her nephew, David Demarais of East Windsor; her daughter, Jennifer Roman and her spouse, Sarah Rajala of Windsor Locks. She will be missed by so many more of us, those she helped and who helped her.



Betsy will be buried with her mother in Winsted, with a Mass, as per her wishes, to be held at a later date to allow for safe travel and attendance.



Donations toward services, as well as updates, are available and welcomed at our GoFundMe gf.me/u/y3xm8h









