Elizabeth C. "Betty" Maxwell, 78, of Enfield, passed into eternal peace Sunday, June 23, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of the late William J. and Julia A. (Pranckus) Raulukaitis, she was born in Hartford and raised in South Windsor, graduating from Ellsworth Memorial High School in 1958. She lived in Enfield for more than 40 years and was formerly employed by Connecticut Bank and Trust and New England Information Systems before her retirement in 2001.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the summer vacations she took with her daughters, grandchildren, and best friend every year. She loved traveling with her BFF, Carolyn Goodson, and they had many adventures together seeing the world. Being with her grandchildren, Sarah and Joey Maffiolini, and Chris, Michael, and Brian Denke, was something she especially cherished. She taught them many card games and enjoyed countless hours playing with them over the years.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Deborah Denke and her husband, John, of Norwalk, Dawn Maffiolini of Windsor; two brothers, William Raulukaitis and his wife, Joanne, of South Windsor, Anthony Raulukaitis of Enfield; and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Maxwell; a brother, Robert Raulukaitis; and a sister, Judith Pobutkiewicz.
All services are private.
Donations in Betty's memory may be made to the , Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001.
