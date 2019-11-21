Born in New York City, Elizabeth "Betty" Catherine O'Neill entered this world alongside her twin brother, John, on March 29, 1925.
She died at home and in peace on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, having been blessed with good health until her final day.
Betty was raised in Flushing, New York and graduated from St. Michael's Grammar School and Flushing High School. She was extremely proud of her career as an administrative and financial assistant at McAllister Tugboat Company for 54 years.
Her Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. Betty was kind and compassionate to all. She saw the good in every person no matter the circumstance. She was an active communicant and volunteer at St. Michael's in Flushing, St. Mark's in Westbrook, and the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta in Manchester.
During her lifetime, she traveled extensively, touring most of the United States, Europe, Egypt, Russia, and Africa. Betty loved music, dancing, and was a competitive bowler. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed socializing.
Betty was predeceased by her sister, Johanna; her brother, John and sister-in-law Joan; and her nephew, Kevin. She is survived by her sister, Mary; her nephews and their wives, John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill; and numerous great- and great-grand nieces and nephews.
During her final years, she was provided with compassionate care from Seongyi Diana, Collette Lessard, and Judy Rakus.
Visiting hours are Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church), 80 Main St., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.
