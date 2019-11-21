Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Catherine "Betty" O'Neill. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Saint Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church) 80 Main Street, Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She died at home and in peace on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, having been blessed with good health until her final day.



Betty was raised in Flushing, New York and graduated from St. Michael's Grammar School and Flushing High School. She was extremely proud of her career as an administrative and financial assistant at McAllister Tugboat Company for 54 years.



Her Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. Betty was kind and compassionate to all. She saw the good in every person no matter the circumstance. She was an active communicant and volunteer at St. Michael's in Flushing, St. Mark's in Westbrook, and the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta in Manchester.



During her lifetime, she traveled extensively, touring most of the United States, Europe, Egypt, Russia, and Africa. Betty loved music, dancing, and was a competitive bowler. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed socializing.



Betty was predeceased by her sister, Johanna; her brother, John and sister-in-law Joan; and her nephew, Kevin. She is survived by her sister, Mary; her nephews and their wives, John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill; and numerous great- and great-grand nieces and nephews.



During her final years, she was provided with compassionate care from Seongyi Diana, Collette Lessard, and Judy Rakus.



Visiting hours are Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church), 80 Main St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Born in New York City, Elizabeth "Betty" Catherine O'Neill entered this world alongside her twin brother, John, on March 29, 1925.She died at home and in peace on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, having been blessed with good health until her final day.Betty was raised in Flushing, New York and graduated from St. Michael's Grammar School and Flushing High School. She was extremely proud of her career as an administrative and financial assistant at McAllister Tugboat Company for 54 years.Her Catholic faith sustained her throughout her life. Betty was kind and compassionate to all. She saw the good in every person no matter the circumstance. She was an active communicant and volunteer at St. Michael's in Flushing, St. Mark's in Westbrook, and the Parish of St. Teresa of Calcutta in Manchester.During her lifetime, she traveled extensively, touring most of the United States, Europe, Egypt, Russia, and Africa. Betty loved music, dancing, and was a competitive bowler. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed socializing.Betty was predeceased by her sister, Johanna; her brother, John and sister-in-law Joan; and her nephew, Kevin. She is survived by her sister, Mary; her nephews and their wives, John and Susan O'Neill, Terrance and Maureen O'Neill, Dennis O'Neill, Colin and Lisa O'Neill, Timothy O'Neill; and numerous great- and great-grand nieces and nephews.During her final years, she was provided with compassionate care from Seongyi Diana, Collette Lessard, and Judy Rakus.Visiting hours are Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta (St. Bridget Church), 80 Main St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 80 Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close