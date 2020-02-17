Elizabeth E. (Kramer) Barton, 83, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at home.



Born in Norwood, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Snow) Kramer, she lived in Santa Maria, California, and Glastonbury, before moving to Enfield in 1986. Elizabeth enjoyed reading, cooking, doing crafts, but the thing she enjoyed the most and was the proudest of was the way she decorated her home for Christmas.



She leaves her husband of 58 years, Donald F. Barton; two sons, Jeff Barton of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Scott Barton of Enfield; two daughters, Leah B. Baumgarten of Enfield, and Naomi Moynihan of Hebron; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield. The calling hours will precede the service on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. The burial will be private.



Donations may be made to the .



