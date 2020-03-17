|
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregational Church of Somersville
Elizabeth E. (Cochran) Johnson, 85, of Somers, beloved wife of 48 years to the late Larry L. Johnson, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Daughter of the late Clyde and Cora (Dickinson) Cochran, she was born in Woodland, Maine, on Feb. 22, 1935. Betty grew up in Maine, moving to Somers in 1956. She was a longtime member of the Congregational Church of Somersville.
Betty is survived by her children, Dolly Johnson of Somers, Brian Johnson and his wife, Lexi, of Ellington, Rodney Johnson of Unionville, Lynne Mitchell and her fiancé, Chris Boldt of Enfield, and Lyndon Johnson of Los Angeles, California; her brothers, Graydon and Jeffrey Cochran; her sisters, Coralie Skidgel, Doris Orser, and Greta Madore; her grandchildren, Peter, Jesse, Missy (Dave), Amy (Arthur), Seth, Blake, Kyle, and Meagan; and her great-grandchildren, Cooper, Cameron, Madeline, and Nicholas. In addition to her loving husband Larry, she was predeceased by her daughter, Paula Sessa; her brothers, Arnold and David Cochran; her sisters, Marilyn Sellars, Maxine Anderson, and Geraldine Doody; and her grandson, Paul Browne.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers.
A funeral service honoring Betty's life will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, at 11 a.m., at the Congregational Church of Somersville, 22 Maple St., Somersville. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020
