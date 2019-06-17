Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM United Congregational Church Tolland , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ellen Feury.



Betsy was born Sept. 15, 1972, in Manchester to Robert and Marjorie (Monahan) Feury. A 1990 graduate of Tolland High School, she later graduated Rochester Institute of Technology, Class of 1994. She was a sales rep at Allied Printing Services, Inc. of Manchester until leaving to raise her family.



After receiving her master's in education degree from the University of St. Joseph, she taught graphic arts at Tolland High School for 12 years where she was actively involved in the life of the school as advisor to the student council, a class advisor, the coordinator to MCC and the curriculum liaison for the Tech Ed Dept. She was honored to serve as the president of Tolland Education.



Betsy died peacefully in her sleep June 12, 2019. In addition to her parents she is survived by her beloved children, Victoria, Jack, and Melanie of Tolland; her brothers, Robert Feury Jr. of Colonia, New Jersey, and Matthew Feury and his wife, Corinne, and their children, Kelsey, Addison, Jocelyn, and Gavin of Tolland; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, June 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road (Route 195), Tolland.



A funeral service will take place Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at United Congregational Church of Tolland. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Tolland.



In keeping with her generous spirit and desire to help others, she was an organ donor.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Betsy's name to a scholarship via The Tolland High School Scholarship Fund, Inc., which will be given to a graduating senior continuing their education in the graphic arts field.



For online condolences please visit



pietrasfuneralhome.com







