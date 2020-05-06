Elizabeth "Betty" (Stone) Ellis, 92, of Manchester, Connecticut, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Neil H. Ellis, her biggest fan and husband of 70 years.
Ellis was born September 30, 1927, to Abraham and Anna Stone and raised in Albany, New York. She graduated from Pembroke College at Brown University in 1949, majoring in philosophy and wowing audiences in school theater productions, including one upperclassman who became her husband. The couple married after her graduation and moved to Manchester the following year.
Ellis joined the Journal Inquirer in 1967 and became publisher in 1973, one of just a few women in similar positions nationwide. She championed the public's right to know and spurred the JI's focus on local news and sports coverage that continues today in the 18 towns the newspaper serves.
Her love of strikingly offbeat art, world travel, and hosting gatherings of family and friends will leave a lasting mark in the memories of all who knew and loved "Bubba."
Ellis was predeceased by her son, Jonathan Ellis, brothers Robert and Joseph Stone, and dearest friend Adele Bauman. Besides her husband, she leaves two daughters, Deborah Ellis (Adrian Keating) of West Hartford and Abigail Bellock (William) of Manchester; grandchildren Emily Bellock, Jonathan Bellock, Eliza Bhargava, and Samuel Bellock; great-grandchildren Jane and Samuel Bellock; sister-in-law Blanche Stone; nieces and nephews; and longtime friends who will miss her gracious and welcoming presence. The family extends special thanks to Monika Byczkowski for her dedication and kindness.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor's choice. A memorial service will be held when family and friends can gather in person.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 6 to May 10, 2020.