Elizabeth "Betty" Groleau, 87, passed away March 16, 2019, at Fox Hill Nursing Center in Vernon.



She was born in Stafford Springs, June 21, 1931, to her parents James T. and Elizabeth M. (Roche) McAnanama. Betty was a lifelong resident of Stafford Springs and was married in St. Edward Church to the late Edmond J. Groleau of Rockville in 1950. She graduated from Stafford High in 1949 and was active in the glee club and was on the basketball team. She was employed by The United Envelope Co. in Rockville, the Stafford Conservatories, and her last job was as administrative secretary at the Stafford Middle school for 28 years, retiring in 1997.



Family and friends were her passion and delight, she was a great listener and confidante. She sat with her children on Saturdays, talking and listening to music. She enjoyed watching the Patriots and UConn basketball with family. Betty attended St. Edward Church until her illness prevented it. She was the head of The Catholic Daughters of America, putting on the most amazing fashion show for charity. She was also a Girl Scout leader for many years with her daughters.



Her spirit of generosity and love was showered over her five children and grandchildren, Laurie DesChamplain, Lynn Rose (James), Robert Groleau (Sue Holmes), Lisa Dallacorte, and Edmond J. Groleau Jr. (Sharon Hubbard); eight grandchildren, Shawn Groleau (Jess), Daniel DesChamplain, Christopher DesChamplain, James L. E. Rose (Ariel), Ryan, Adam, Chelsea, and Courtney; and five great-grandchildren, Noah (DesChamplain) McLane, Brayden Groleau, Bella Groleau, Lianna Groleau, and Braedon DallaCorte. "Sis" leaves her only sister, Shirley and husband, John Osterman, of Stafford Springs; and sisters-in-law, Judith McAnanama of Stafford Springs and Carol McAnanama of Florida. She also leaves two dear childhood friends, Merline Lawrence and Juanita Scism. She was predeceased by three brothers, James, Richard, and Robert; a nephew, Alan McAnanama; a grandson, David J. DesChamplain; a daughter-in-law, Crystal Groleau; and a son-in-law, David R. DesChamplain.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Fox Hill Nursing Center and VNA of Vernon Hospice and Palliative Care for their utmost care and concern for our mother.



You will be truly missed Mother.



Calling hours will be held Friday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, March 23, at 1 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 6 Benton St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.



For online condolences or directions, please visit



www.introvignefuneralhome.com







51 E Main St

Stafford Springs , CT 06076

(860) 684-2538

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close