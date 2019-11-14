Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. "Betty" Geissler. View Sign Service Information Potter Funeral Home 456 Jackson Street Willimantic , CT 06226 (860)-423-2211 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Mansfield Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Putnam, on Dec. 6, 1922, to the late Stuart P. and Winifred (Hinz) Schmohl. She spent several years on the family farm in Thompson, before the family relocated to Worcester, Massachusetts. She married Lawrence R. Geissler and together they built a home and raised five children in Mansfield. A woman of strong Christian faith, Betty was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Mansfield. Her days were busy raising her children and working or volunteering as a preschool teacher, Sunday school teacher, and Cub Scout leader. She and Larry often hosted family gatherings at their home and she always enjoyed feeding a crowd. One of Betty's favorite spots was the family cottage on Crystal Pond. She loved to swim there and looked forward to the family reunions each summer.



Betty was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence; her son, John S.; and her brothers, Stuart P. Schmohl Jr. and Richard Schmohl. She will be missed by her daughter, Jean K and her husband, Richard Ostrander; her son, Lawrence Jr. and his wife, Janet; her daughter, Bonnie L. and her husband, David Buscaglia; her daughter, Susan J. and her husband, Peter Fowler; and her daughter-in-law, Patricia (Barry) Geissler. She leaves 11 grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Michael, Jeffrey, Kevin, Peter, James, Karen, Isaac, Kristin and Alyssa; and took great pride and joy in her nine great-grandchildren, Morgan, Aaron, Aidan, Jake, Evelyn, Otto, Ella, Ava, and Julia.



Betty's family would like to extend a thank-you to the staff at the Mansfield Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation for the wonderful care and support they provided.



There will be a memorial service on Monday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Mansfield. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the First Baptist Church of Mansfield, 945 Storrs Road, Mansfield, CT 06268.



To sign the online memorial guestbook please visit



www.potterfuneralhome.com



