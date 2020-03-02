Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Joan "Betty" (Solkowski) Sribnik. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Betty" Joan (Solkowski) Sribnik, 74, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Frederick "Fred" Sribnik, passed over the rainbow-bridge on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



Born on Aug. 12, 1945, in Hartford, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Pirog) Solkowski. Betty was an amazingly active woman in her lifetime. She and Fred met at a scuba diving class and that was the beginning of a marriage that warmed the heart of their entire family. They were constantly on their honeymoon and had 30 wonderful years of romance, thrills, and adventure. Betty was a dive master with 700-plus dives under her belt. She and Fred loved to dive in the Cayman Islands, the Netherland Antilles, and other places. They motorcycled, hiked and backpacked, kayaked, canoed, cycled, and snowshoed together. Betty was an avid shooter, with multiple trophies in gun marksmanship and once ranked 3rd in Connecticut. She also loved skydiving and celebrated her 60th birthday with a skydive. Betty was devoted to rescuing cats (and other animals) and dedicated much of her time to caring for creatures in need. In addition to all her outdoor adventures and devotion to caring for animals, Betty was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and had a career at Connecticut Bank and Trust (later Fleet) as a Vice President of Investments.



Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick "Fred" Sribnik of Windsor; her father, Stanley Joseph Solkowski of Burlington; her mother, Mary Stephanie (Pirog) Solkowski of Burlington; her brother, Stanley Joseph Solkowski of Harwinton; and her nephew, John Albert Solkowski of Unionville. Betty leaves behind a daughter, Linda Solkowski Caplinger and her husband, Scott Caplener, of Los Gatos, California; a stepson, Douglas Sribnik and his wife, Jolene, of Temecula, California; three stepdaughters, Elizabeth Landon and her husband, Roark Maynard of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, Deborah Gillespie of Shasta Lake, California, and Sofia Wood and her husband, William, of Cupertino, California; several grandchildren, Melissa Arsenault and her sons, Chase and Dylan, Joseph Gillespie, Samantha Gillespie-Hoffman and her husband, Ryan, Dannae and Jessa Sribnik, Siena Michelson; and step grandchildren, Taylor and Eric Caplener; a nephew, Stanley Joseph Solkowski Jr. and his wife, Margaret, and their three daughters, Sarah MacDonald (and her daughter Chloe Hyjek), Chelsea, and Tori Solkowski.



Betty's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a time of sharing to start at 7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of his family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or to one of Betty's favorites, Protectors of Animals



www.poainc.org



or Cats Northeast



www.catsnortheast.org



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Elizabeth "Betty" Joan (Solkowski) Sribnik, 74, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Frederick "Fred" Sribnik, passed over the rainbow-bridge on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.Born on Aug. 12, 1945, in Hartford, she was the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Pirog) Solkowski. Betty was an amazingly active woman in her lifetime. She and Fred met at a scuba diving class and that was the beginning of a marriage that warmed the heart of their entire family. They were constantly on their honeymoon and had 30 wonderful years of romance, thrills, and adventure. Betty was a dive master with 700-plus dives under her belt. She and Fred loved to dive in the Cayman Islands, the Netherland Antilles, and other places. They motorcycled, hiked and backpacked, kayaked, canoed, cycled, and snowshoed together. Betty was an avid shooter, with multiple trophies in gun marksmanship and once ranked 3rd in Connecticut. She also loved skydiving and celebrated her 60th birthday with a skydive. Betty was devoted to rescuing cats (and other animals) and dedicated much of her time to caring for creatures in need. In addition to all her outdoor adventures and devotion to caring for animals, Betty was a graduate of Hartford Public High School and had a career at Connecticut Bank and Trust (later Fleet) as a Vice President of Investments.Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick "Fred" Sribnik of Windsor; her father, Stanley Joseph Solkowski of Burlington; her mother, Mary Stephanie (Pirog) Solkowski of Burlington; her brother, Stanley Joseph Solkowski of Harwinton; and her nephew, John Albert Solkowski of Unionville. Betty leaves behind a daughter, Linda Solkowski Caplinger and her husband, Scott Caplener, of Los Gatos, California; a stepson, Douglas Sribnik and his wife, Jolene, of Temecula, California; three stepdaughters, Elizabeth Landon and her husband, Roark Maynard of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, Deborah Gillespie of Shasta Lake, California, and Sofia Wood and her husband, William, of Cupertino, California; several grandchildren, Melissa Arsenault and her sons, Chase and Dylan, Joseph Gillespie, Samantha Gillespie-Hoffman and her husband, Ryan, Dannae and Jessa Sribnik, Siena Michelson; and step grandchildren, Taylor and Eric Caplener; a nephew, Stanley Joseph Solkowski Jr. and his wife, Margaret, and their three daughters, Sarah MacDonald (and her daughter Chloe Hyjek), Chelsea, and Tori Solkowski.Betty's family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a time of sharing to start at 7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of his family.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a or to one of Betty's favorites, Protectors of Animalsor Cats NortheastFor online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations