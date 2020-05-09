Elizabeth L. Woollett passed away on May 4, 2020.She grew up in Yonkers, New York, where she had a happy childhood sledding down the Crossway and tearing her clothes climbing trees, much to her mother's chagrin. Betty earned a business degree from Pace College and went on to work at Travelers Insurance. She loved to boast that she was one of the first women daring enough to wear slacks to the office instead of a skirt. Betty married her husband of 38 years, Al, in 1975. They traveled together to Puerto Rico and Switzerland before their daughter Laura was born. Betty was Laura's number-one dance mom, homework-helper, story-reader, and playmate as she grew up. For many years, Betty served as a counselor at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in her hometown of South Windsor. Betty was also a founding member of the South Windsor Community Band, playing clarinet and saxophone. In her later years, Betty enjoyed visits from her granddaughter Hazel, who she taught to play Slap Jack and War.Betty will be missed by many, including, sister and brother-in-law Kay and Bryan Leone; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Janet Lathan; nieces and nephews Emily and Tim Leone, Cori Kubalak, Catherine Fox-Hoffmaster, Alyssa and Ken Lathan; good friends Charlie and Carmel Eastwood, Rob and Kathy Pavlat, Janet and Gary Clinton; daughter and son-in-law Laura Woollett and Joel McGrath; and her granddaughter Hazel.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private at the request of her family. There are no calling hours.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.Memorial donations may be made to Hartford Hospital's CONID-19 FundPlease visit us atfor online condolences and guest book.