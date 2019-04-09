Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Betty" (Garnesky) Lee. View Sign





Betty was born June 4, 1941, to the late John and Elizabeth Garnesky. Betty married the love of her life, Jack, Sept. 24, 1960, and together they raised their two sons, John "Jackie" and Randy in Tolland. Betty taught Catechism classes at St. Matthew's Church and was the secretary for the Tolland Boy's Club, now known as the Tolland Little League.



Once her children had grown, Betty embarked on a career as a bookkeeper working for many years at Mickey's Motors and later at Bundy Motors. While Betty enjoyed her work, her favorite way to spend her time was taking care of her grandchildren. She formed a special bond filled with a lot of love for John and Rachel as they spent many fun-filled days together.



Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. These roles were truly her life's calling. She was naturally good at knowing what others needed and how to be supportive. Family was her life's passion and priority. She found her greatest joy in the happiness of others. Through the years, she enjoyed many memorable occasions with her sisters and their families: vacations, cookouts, holidays, and birthdays. She especially liked the girl's times at the beach.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was also predeceased by her beloved son, Jackie; and her sister, Sharon Bloniarz.



She is survived by her son, Randy and his wife, Christine, of Tolland; and her two grandchildren, John and Rachel; her sisters, Eleanor Zambo of Ashford and Joyce Johnston of Vernon; her two sisters-in-law, Beverly Boot of Vernon and Joan McDonald of Ellington; and many nieces and nephews.



Services are being provided by Burke-Fortin Funeral Home and will be private at the convenience of the family.



