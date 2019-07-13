Elizabeth Lucinda "Cindy" Daigle, 79, of Cabot, Arkansas, passed away July 1, 2019.
She was born Jan. 27, 1940, in Hartford to the late Edward Lewis and Esther Bassinger Belden. Lucinda worked for Cigna Insurance as a contract writer for over 25 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Joseph Daigle, and son, Lewis Daigle.
Survivors include her daughters, Laureen Daigle, Lucinda Price, and Lizbeth Davis; son, Lee Daigle; eight grandchildren, James Ashbaugh, Trish Wile-Marble, William Davis, Tyler Messenger, Gillian Price, Austin Daigle, Lewis Davis and Conner Daigle.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Moore's Cabot Funeral Home.
Cremation arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 13 to July 17, 2019